Woman critically hurt in Fort Greene apartment fire: NYPD

The FDNY responds to an apartment fire in Fort Greene, Brooklyn on Jan. 18, 2022. (Citizen App)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured when flames broke out in a Brooklyn apartment overnight, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for flames in a unit in a 13-story residential high-rise building on North Elliott Place, near Park Avenue in the Fort Greene neighborhood.

Units arrived on the scene minutes later, with nearly 80 firefighters responding to battle the blaze, fire officials said.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was hospitalized after sustaining burns and smoke inhalation. She was listed in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the FDNY, the fire was placed under control at 3:49 a.m. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

