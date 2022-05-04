CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was seriously injured after she was shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

Police found the woman with a gunshot wound in her head in the stairwell of a building along Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue at around 2:45 a.m., according to officials. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where she was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

There is no information yet from the police regarding a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).