BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said.

Officers arrested Nikki Secondino, 22, on murder charges in the death of 61-year-old Carlo Secondino. The woman also allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister, critically injuring her, at their 17th Avenue home near 82nd Street.

Nikki Secondino suffered slash wounds to her hands, police said.

“I heard the bodies like being slammed around like they were wrestling,” a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said. “So much slamming. I felt like she was going to come through my wall.”

Police also charged Nikki Secondino with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Sources initially said the attack was being investigated as a possible home invasion robbery. A neighbor said she called 911 after Nikki Secondino ran over for help, saying two masked men had forced their way into the apartment and demanded cash.

Carlo Secondino worked on Wall Street. He also recently worked at a local restaurant.

Neighbors say the daughters often argued. They’d apparently argued over money before the stabbing.