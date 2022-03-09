BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a woman on arson charges in connection with a Brooklyn blaze that injured eight people, officials said Wednesday.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS members were on scene to battle the Tuesday night fire on Brighton 13th Street, officials said. Two of the eight injured were firefighters.

One person trapped inside screamed for help at a window, Firefighter Steven McGuire said. McGuire and several others set up a ladder at the window.

“I was able to climb up the ladder and reassure this individual not to jump, we needed to do this as quickly but safely as possible. Once we removed the individual from the window fire took hold of the entire apartment. It was a team effort and without everyone doing their part the outcome could have been much worse,” McGuire said in an FDNY Instagram post.

Anna Lambert, 34, was arrested on arson charges after the fire.

The FDNY later noted a vehicle blocked the fire hydrant at the scene of the blaze. Officials urged New Yorkers to never park in front of fire hydrants.