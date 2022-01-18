Woman caught on video spitting on 8-year-old child after making anti-Jewish statements

(Credit: NYPD)

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A woman spat on an 8-year-old boy multiple times Jan. 14 after harassing him and two other children, police said Tuesday.

At about 12:35 p.m. the woman approached the three children, who were walking on Avenue P in Marine Park. Police said she made anti-Jewish statements before spitting on one of the children and fleeing toward Kimball Street.

No injuries were reported to police.

The suspect is a woman in her 20s, police said. They believe she is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black Ugg-style boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).