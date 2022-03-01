BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman and baby girl were killed in a Brooklyn blaze on Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old woman and 1-year-old baby were mother and child, police sources said.

The 911 call for the fire on Agate Court came in shortly before 10 a.m., officials said. Firefighters found the woman and child inside once the fire was put out.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Officials have not yet released the victims’ names. They have not identified a cause of the blaze.