DUMBO, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed in the lobby of a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect repeatedly slashed the 49-year-old victim in the torso inside the Farragut Houses on York Street in Dumbo at around 5:25 a.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack or if the suspect knew the victim, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).