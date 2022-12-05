The NYPD is seeking this man in connection to an attempted rape on Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information.

The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and rape her, according to authorities. Investigators did not disclose the cross street where the attack occurred.

The assailant ultimately fled the area on foot, officials said. The victim declined medical attention.

Police released surveillance images of a man they’re seeking in connection to the incident. He has black hair and glasses, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a maroon sweater, blue jeans, black sneakers, and white headphones.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).