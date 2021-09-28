Woman attacked during dispute over seat on subway car in Brooklyn

Cops released a photo of the woman who allegedly punched another woman during a dispute over a subway seat. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN — A woman was attacked during argument with another woman regarding a seat on a subway car in Brooklyn, police said.

It happened on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. aboard a Manhattan-bound N train on route to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, authorities said.

The 29-year-old victim approached a woman on the subway and asked if she could sit beside her in an open seat, cops said.

When the woman refused, the victim attempted to sit down and a dispute ensued, according to authorities.

The suspect then punched the woman several times in the face and head, cops said.

The victim got off the train at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and was treated for bruising and swelling to her face and swelling to her jaw.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).