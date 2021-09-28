Woman attacked during dispute over seat on subway car in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A woman was attacked during argument with another woman regarding a seat on a subway car in Brooklyn, police said.
It happened on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. aboard a Manhattan-bound N train on route to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, authorities said.
The 29-year-old victim approached a woman on the subway and asked if she could sit beside her in an open seat, cops said.
When the woman refused, the victim attempted to sit down and a dispute ensued, according to authorities.
The suspect then punched the woman several times in the face and head, cops said.
The victim got off the train at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and was treated for bruising and swelling to her face and swelling to her jaw.
