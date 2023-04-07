BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who attacked and said anti-Black slurs toward a woman in Brooklyn last week.

A 50-year-old woman was approached by the assailant at the intersection of Kings Highway and Avenue O around 6 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Suddenly, the suspect began spewing anti-black remarks and slapped the victim in the face, police said. The assailant then fled the scene towards Kings Highway.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).