Woman arrested on hate crime charge in Brooklyn yeshiva arson case: NYPD

Surveillance stills of a woman police say poured gasoline and lit a fire outside the Yeshivah of Flatbush in Brooklyn on Oct. 14, 2021. (NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police arrested a woman on hate crime and arson charges on Sunday after she allegedly poured gasoline in front of a Brooklyn yeshiva and lit it on fire.

Sharee Jones, 39, was taken into custody on charges of reckless endangerment as a hate crime and arson.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a woman pouring gasoline in a line along the cement area by the school’s gates and front lawn.

A security guard for the yeshiva rushed over and doused the flames with water, extinguishing the fire, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported and no structural damage from the fire, according to officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the incident a “cowardly act of hate” and directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD.

“No child should ever be made to feel unsafe, especially in a place of learning,” she said.