Woman arrested months after fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police on the scene after an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in East New York, Brooklyn

Police on the scene after an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in East New York, Brooklyn on May 10, 2021, the NYPD says. The teen later died at an area hospital. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a Brooklyn teen dead several months ago, police said.

Kaliyah Philips, 23, was taken into custody Monday morning and faces charges of assault and gang assault, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call on May 10 of a person shot near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street in the East New York neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived to find Shaheem Bascom, 18, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Volunteers sort through fabric, divert thousands of pounds of textiles from landfills

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Brooklyn

Crime

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter