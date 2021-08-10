Police on the scene after an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in East New York, Brooklyn on May 10, 2021, the NYPD says. The teen later died at an area hospital. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a Brooklyn teen dead several months ago, police said.

Kaliyah Philips, 23, was taken into custody Monday morning and faces charges of assault and gang assault, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a call on May 10 of a person shot near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street in the East New York neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived to find Shaheem Bascom, 18, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.