EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a Brooklyn teen dead several months ago, police said.
Kaliyah Philips, 23, was taken into custody Monday morning and faces charges of assault and gang assault, authorities said.
Authorities responded to a call on May 10 of a person shot near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street in the East New York neighborhood, police said.
Officers arrived to find Shaheem Bascom, 18, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.