Claudia Banton (left), a woman accused of shooting and killing another woman in Crown Heights was apprehended by police officers in Florida, NYPD said. (Police sources | PIX11)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman accused of shooting and killing another woman on a Crown Heights street in August was arrested on a murder charge Thursday in Brooklyn, nearly two weeks after she was apprehended by police in Florida, the NYPD said.

According to police, Claudia Williams was officially arrested by the NYPD around 3:40 p.m. Thursday and was expected to be charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Back on Nov. 8, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that Williams, who also goes by the names Claudia Banton and Kiesha Brown, had been taken into police custody in Jacksonville, Florida.

Delia Johnson, 42, was fatally shot point blank by another woman on a crowded street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to police.

Authorities believe Williams to be the woman caught on shocking surveillance video getting out of a white vehicle, walking up to Johnson and immediately opening fire. The suspect is then seen getting back into the vehicle and driving off.

Responding officers found Johnson unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her leg and head, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Sources told PIX11 News that Williams immediately left the city and had been on the run in the months following the deadly shooting.

The news that Johnson’s suspected killer had finally been apprehended brought the victim’s mother to tears earlier this month.