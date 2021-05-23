Woman allegedly leaves baby girl at Brooklyn bodega

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A woman allegedly abandoned a baby girl in a stroller in a Brooklyn deli on Friday, police said.

Markishsa Greene, a 32-year-old Bronx resident, allegedly walked into a Myrtle Avenue deli near Gates Avenue with a baby in a stroller on Friday, police said. She asked if she could use the bathroom and left the baby near the front of the store.

Greene had been in the bathroom for several minutes when the employee asked if she was OK, officials said. She told the worker she was fine and that she would be out in a few minutes.

The employee was at the back of the deli when Greene allegedly left the store, leaving the baby girl behind, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of possible child abuse at the deli and took the baby. Emergency medical services took the girl to a hospital, where staff said she appeared healthy and unharmed.

Administration for Children’s Services was called to take custody of the baby.

Greene was arrested on charges of abandonment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.