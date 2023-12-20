BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman accused of throwing hot coffee at a Brooklyn man and calling him and his son “terrorists” is scheduled to be arraigned on hate crime charges Wednesday morning.

Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, was arrested and charged with hate crime assault with a weapon, aggravated harassment-race and religion, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, according to court records.

The incident happened at Edmonds Playground in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to the NYPD.

The 40-year-old father was wearing a Palestinian scarf while with his 1-year-old son at the playground, sources siad. Bozakkaravani allegedly went up to the father and asked if they support Hamas, then told them they were both “terrorists” and that they didn’t belong here, according to police sources.

Bozakkaravani then allegedly threw her cellphone and a cup of hot coffee at the victim, authorities said. The victim was not hurt, police said.

Her lawyer could not immediately be reached Wednesday.