EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook snatched cash from an 82-year-old woman in East New York, sending her tumbling to the sidewalk, according to authorities.

The victim was standing on the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues around 6 a.m. Sunday when the man approached her, police said.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the woman holding out what appears to be cash in her right hand. The thief is then seen using one hand to snatch the bill, while using his other to make an apparent grab for the woman’s bag, on her left arm.

The woman fell to the ground in the scuffle as the robber ran off, officials said, not specifying the total sum taken. The victim was taken to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators images of the suspect in a public appeal for tips.

