DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 80-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday when her car collided with a minivan being driven by a teen, police said.

The 80-year-old woman was headed westbound on 84th Street around 12:20 p.m. in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, officials said. Her car collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna headed southbound on 13th Avenue.

An 18-year-old driver was behind the wheel of the Sienna, authorities said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad launched an investigation. Officials have not said if there will be any criminal charges connected to the crash.