EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

The victim was getting out of a parked car in front of 51-19 Church Ave. near 52nd Street in East Flatbush when she was hit by a van at around 7:20 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The van driver fled the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

