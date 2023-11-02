BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 79-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by two cars in Brooklyn. Police said both drivers left the scene.

Police received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. for someone who was struck by a car on New York Avenue. Police discovered the woman with severe injuries to her body.

Investigators believe she was first hit by a gray Nissan traveling east on Fulton Street, last seen turning left on Marcy Avenue. Police said the second vehicle was a white Toyota Sienna that also left in that same direction.

Residents in the neighborhood said the stretch of road is dangerous.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

