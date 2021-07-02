Surveillance images of a man shoving a 76-year-old woman to the ground in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn on June 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday released video of an unidentified man shoving a 76-year-old woman to the ground in June in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

According to police, back on June 10, around 10:40 a.m., the woman was walking on Neptune Avenue, near Brighton Fourth Street in the Brighton Beach neighborhood, when she was approached by the man.

Surveillance footage shows the man walking his dog, come around the corner and suddenly push the woman walking in the opposite direction, sending her falling to the ground.

The woman suffered a broken tailbone in the fall, authorities said.

The man continued on, fleeing the area after the assault, officials said.

The victim traveled by private means to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The NYPD released the above video in hopes the public could help identify the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).