Woman, 75, brutally attacked by teenage girl in Brooklyn

BRIGHTON BEACH, BROOKLYN- A 75-year-old woman was beaten by a teenage girl in Brooklyn, police said. 

The 17-year-old suspect grabbed the victim by the shoulder and threw her to the ground, kicking her several times inside her home around 8 a.m. Saturday near Brighton 6th street and Brighton Beach Avenue, a police spokesperson said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries to the head, shoulder, knees and left thigh. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested the teen on the scene and charged her with second degree assault. The motive remained unclear on Sunday afternoon, but the suspect is reportedly the daughter of the victim’s roommate. 

