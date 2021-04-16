BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed in front of a car dealership in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at a car dealership along Fourth Avenue and Forest Place in Bay Ridge, police said.

The address is connected to the Bay Ridge Volkswagen dealership, according to Google Maps.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 72-year-old Carol Langdon with severe head trauma and was being treated by Emergency Medical Services officials, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, cops said.

Investigation revealed Langdon was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a white 2021 Volkswagen Atlas operated by a 29-year-old man who pulled forward to exit the sidewalk, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.