BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman was shot by someone on a moped in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, an unintended target, was shot once in the left thigh on Fulton Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter fled north on Tompkins Avenue after the shooting. Police have not yet released a suspect description.

