PARKVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

The Lexus, driven by a 73-year-old woman with two passengers, was driving south on McDonald Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials said the victim, 68, was crossing McDonald Avenue when she was hit.

The driver of the Lexus and the passengers stayed with the car. The woman victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

