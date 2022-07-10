BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won hundreds of thousands of dollars in Saturday’s drawing, officials said.

A second-prize ticket worth $297,827 was sold at the Met Food store on St. John’s Place in Brooklyn, lottery officials said. The winning numbers of the drawing are 24 – 25 – 33 – 51 – 52- 59 with a Bonus Number of 20.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. The winner has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize money.

The next drawing, set for Wednesday, has a jackpot of $18.2 million. To win the jackpot, players need to match six numbers from a field of one to 59. The lottery drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday around 11:20 p.m.