Brooklyn woman sexually assaulted, robbed outside her building: NYPD

Surveillance images of a person of interest in connection with a sexual assault in Brooklyn on July 25, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police on Sunday launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed as she arrived home to her Brooklyn apartment building, the NYPD said.

According to police, it was around 1 a.m. Sunday when the 28-year-old woman was getting back to her building, near the corner of North 10th Street and Roebling Street, in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

Suddenly, an unidentified man threw her down on the steps leading up to her building and sexually abused her, authorities said.

The assailant then snatched the victim’s purse, containing her cash, identification and multiple credit cards, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Later that day, at around 1 p.m., an unidentified man used the woman’s credit cards at a CVS in Bensonhurst, making just over $46 in purchases, according to officials.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the individual at the CVS store in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).