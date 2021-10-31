Wild video shows flames from molotov cocktails thrown at Brooklyn deli

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Stunning video shows a man toss two molotov cocktails at a Brooklyn deli on Saturday.

Joel Mangal, 38, was arrested for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices at a Nostrand Avenue deli, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Firefighters were on scene within three minutes.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows Mangal allegedly successfully throw one molotov cocktail into the store. A good Samaritan intervened when Mangal allegedly lit a second device. That device fell to the sidewalk, creating a blaze that spread toward a parked car.

Video from inside the store shows a burst of flames. One worker fell as he tried to run out; one of his shoes was on fire.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” Nigro said. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”

Mangal was charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Who is Wrinkles the Clown? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

New free Brooklyn after-school boxing program helping transform teens' lives

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Students give Brownsville community access to fresh food

Women fight for workout space at Brooklyn NYCHA development

More Brooklyn

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter