CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — From Crown Heights to Kyiv, a New York City woman booked an Airbnb stay in Ukraine with no plans of visiting — not soon, at least.

It’s a unique way people around the world are sending support to the Ukrainian people directly.

“I booked one of the apartments in Kyiv and I just wrote out ‘Slava Ukraine’ and ‘I hope this helps,'” Aika Danayeva, a Crown Heights resident, said.

“Slava Ukraine” is a national salute meaning “Glory to Ukraine.”

Danayeva booked the stay for this weekend, but has no intention of going. Her host wrote her a message through the app thanking her for the support.

“I just hope that the people see that there’s a power in numbers and community coming together and helping those who are in need,” Danayeva said.

Olga Vasylkivska is a host in Ukraine and has received a number of these bookings already. One review on her page from an Australian woman reads, “I didn’t actually stay — just wanted to do something to show support … Hope to be able to visit one day.”

Vasylkivska said she’s thankful.

“All of us who are getting those reservations and the nation are very thankful and grateful for your support and understanding,” Vasylkivska said. “Hopefully, one day we can indeed host all of those people in our beautiful city.”

Earlier this month on March 2 and 3, Airbnb said more than 61,000 nights were booked in Ukraine from people around the world, totaling nearly $2 million.

An Airbnb spokesman told PIX11 News they are “humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis.”

Vasylkivska said the Ukrainian people have lost their jobs and homes — but they haven’t given up.

“God bless our men who are fighting for our freedom and our peace,” Vasylkivska added. “Slava Ukraini.”

Airbnb said it’s temporarily waiving fees in Ukraine for both hosts and guests. The company has also created an initiative to provide temporary housing to refugees fleeing the country.