Police at Brooklyn Wendy’s after stabbing on Aug. 292, 2022 (PIX11)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Wendy’s worker stabbed a 44-year-old co-worker at the Brooklyn restaurant on Monday night, police said.

The victim, 44, was stabbed in the chest during a dispute at the Wendy’s near the intersection of Ditmas and Remsen Avenue, officials said. He suffered serious injuries.

Police said the attacker fled the scene in a Wendy’s uniform. Officials have not yet said what the dispute was about. Detectives could be seen interviewing witnesses at the Wendy’s after the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).