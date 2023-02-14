BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two brazen burglars were caught on surveillance video casually wheeling out large stolen appliances from a Brooklyn building last month, police said on Tuesday.

The sticky-fingered suspects have taken refrigerators, washers, dryers, and television from five locations beginning in December, according to the NYPD. The thieves hit the same residential building on Covert Street three times, stealing a total of one washing machine, two refrigerators, and a television, police said.

In the latest incident, the burglars broke into a residential building under construction on Putnam Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, according to the NYPD. They grabbed a refrigerator and a washer-dryer unit before running away, police said. The NYPD surveillance video showed two men casually wheeling out the appliances from the Putnam Avenue building in broad daylight.

The suspects remained at large, as of Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.