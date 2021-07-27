See it: Wild brawl breaks out at Brooklyn pizza shop

Stills from video of a brawl that broke out at Joe’s Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on July 17, 2021, according to police. (Video credit: Ronnie Kabbani)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A popular Brooklyn pizzeria became the scene of a wild brawl earlier in July, leaving at least two men injured and another facing charges, the NYPD said Tuesday.

According to police, it all happened around 3 a.m. back on July 17 when several customers got into an argument with employees at Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

Things escalated when customers started throwing objects in the slice shop and the dispute became physical, authorities said.

Cellphone video captured the chaos that unfolded inside the pizza parlor. At one point, a worker can be seen swinging a wooden pizza paddle and then metal ladle.

A 34-year-old employee was punched in the face and taken to an area hospital for treatment, while a 32-year-old man who was helping customers was also punched and taken to the hospital, police said. It was not clear if he was an employee.

The NYPD said 33-year-old Erind Prelvukaj, of West Nyack, was arrested and hit with assault charges. He received a desk appearance ticket.

Witnesses said no one got their pizza in the end.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

KTLA contributed reporting to this story.