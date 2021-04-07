Video: Woman robs BK laundromat, hits employee with detergent bottle

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Cops have asked the public for assistance in identifying a woman who robbed a laundromat and attacked an employee Monday evening.

It happened at an East Flatbush laundromat in the vicinity of East 58th Street and Clarendon Road around 5 p.m.

A woman engaged in a dispute with a 47-year-old laundromat employee and proceeded to go behind the counter without permission, police said.

She then took a bottle of detergent and struck the employee in the face with it several times, causing her to fall to the ground, according to cops.

The suspect fled with a cart from the laundromat, police said.

The employee suffered swelling and bruising to her face, but refused medical attention, authorities said. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

