Surveillance stills of a woman police say poured gasoline and lit a fire outside the Yeshivah of Flatbush in Brooklyn on Oct. 14, 2021. (NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An unidentified woman was caught on video Thursday night pouring gasoline in front of a Brooklyn yeshiva and lighting it on fire, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. for an arson incident outside of the Yeshivah of Flatbush on Avenue J, police said.

Responding officers determined the unknown woman had poured the gas outside the Jewish high school and then ignited it.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the woman pouring the gasoline in a line along the cement area by the school’s gates and front lawn.

A security guard for the yeshiva rushed over and doused the flames with water, extinguishing the fire, according to authorities.

The alleged arsonist fled the scene on foot, police said.

There were no injuries incurred and no structural damage from the fire, according to officials.

The NYPD said its Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the incident.

The woman was described as standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with an average build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing all dark-colored clothing, black shoes, and carrying a red gasoline canister.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).