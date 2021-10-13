BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — The NYPD released shocking video of a pair’s brutal attack on a woman in Brooklyn last week that sent her to the hospital unconscious, according to authorities.

The victim was believed to still be hospitalized Wednesday morning, a week after the merciless beating.

According to police, it happened around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, on Powell Street in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man and woman approach the 30-year-old victim, the female suspect immediately rushing her and punching her in the head.

WARNING: Some readers may find the below video disturbing.

The strike knocked the woman to the ground, causing her to fall head first into the wrought iron fencing around a sidewalk planter.

The female suspect then continued to punch and kick the victim multiple times in the head and body, knocking her unconscious, authorities said.

The male suspect snatched the victim’s purse, two cellphones, cash and a neck chain, while the female suspect continued punching the woman, police said.

The video shows the unknown woman continue to kick the motionless victim in the head at least seven times.

The NYPD told PIX11 News the senseless attack was not random. They believe it stemmed from a prior encounter between the victim and the female suspect.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of trauma to her head and face, authorities said.

The NYPD released the disturbing footage in hopes the public could help identify or locate the two suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).