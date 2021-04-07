Video: Vehicle, suspect sought in BK shooting that left 5-year-old grazed by bullet

Cops released new surveillance video of the suspect sought in connection to a shooting that left a 5-year-old grazed by a bullet. (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police released new surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection to shots fired that left a 5-year-old girl grazed in the head by a bullet in Brooklyn Monday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near Dumont and Montauk avenues in East New York, police said.

The suspect exited a Nissan four-door sedan, displayed a firearm and discharged it at an unknown man, police said.

The bullet grazed the child, who was in the area, police said.

The suspect fled in the Nissan west on New Lots Avenue, cops said.

According to police, the young girl was playing outside when her mother heard the gunshots ring out. She ran outside to find the child with the graze wound.

Police confirmed the girl was not the intended target.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).