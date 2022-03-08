MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 91-year-old man was struck in the head Monday after a thief demanded his money, police said Tuesday.

The victim was sitting on a stoop near East 14th Street and Avenue I about 6:25 a.m. when another man — who was using a cane — approached him. He demanded cash, and the victim obliged, handing over $4, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

However, the thief demanded more and struck the victim in the head with the cane he was using to walk. In response, the victim tried to defend himself with his own cane, police said.

The suspect fled to a bus stop at Avenue J and East 16 Street after the attack, and boarded an eastbound B6 MTA bus.

Police said the victim suffered head pain and a laceration above his eye; he was transported and treated at a local hospital, where he was described as being in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).