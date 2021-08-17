New video of suspected shooters after 8 shot at Bed-Stuy party

Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new video of two suspected shooters accused of opening fire on a large crowd in Brooklyn early Monday, wounding eight victims, authorities said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the two unidentified men exited a four-dour sedan nearby, fired multiple rounds toward the party and returned to the car before fleeing the area.

The new footage purportedly shows those two men, as well as the car they sped off in.

Police said bullets started to fly just after 12:20 a.m. Monday at a party just outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses NYCHA complex on Dekalb Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

The gunfire wounded five female victims and three male victims, officials said.

The NYPD late Monday released more information about those victims and their injuries.

An 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, another 18-year-old female was shot in the right shoulder, a 19-year-old female was wounded in the left thigh, a 21-year-old female was shot in the right thigh, and a 22-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the nose, police said.

Additionally, an 18-year-old male was wounded in the right thigh, a 23-year-old male was shot in the shoulder, while a 27-year-old male was shot in the chest, authorities said.

All of the victims were expected to recover, police said Monday.

The eight people shot were among 16 victims of gun violence in under two hours across the city late Sunday night into early Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

