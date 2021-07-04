Video: Suspect rips down Pride flag in Crown Heights

Police are looking for an individual who ripped down a Pride flag in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on June 21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A suspect ripped a Pride flag off the side of a building in Brooklyn during Pride Month, according to police.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the June 21 incident at 73 Utica Ave. in Crown Heights. Police released surveillance video on Sunday.

The individual rode up on a scooter around 6 p.m. and tried to pull the flag down with one hand, the video showed. When that didn’t work, they got off the scooter and jumped onto the flag pole with two hands, ripped the flag down, and threw it to the ground.

The suspect then took off on the scooter.

Police said the flag was damaged during the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).