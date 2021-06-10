Video surfaces from inside bus as MTA and union investigate crash

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A B49 bus remains wedged inside the front of a residential building two days after a crash.

NYC Department of Buildings says it cannot be removed until the front of the building is reinforced.

On Wednesday, video showing the moments leading up to the crash of the B49 bus circulated via social media.

It was stopped along Bedford Avenue between Lefferts Avenue and Lincoln Road. The operator is seen leaving the seat and then sitting back down. The MTA media office says it did not release the video.

J.P, Patafio, Transport Workers Union Local 100, called it a “leak” that muddies the waters of the investigation.

“This is a hardworking man who’s loved by his peers. Don’t judge him by the video,” he said.

Union officials are planning their own investigation and are asking questions about the configuration of the side-by-side brake and gas pedals.

On Monday, MTA Bus President Craig Cipriano said the investigation was ongoing.

“There doesn’t appear to be any kind of mechanical defect that caused this incident. We’re very grateful there was no one seriously hurt and the driver, as well, seems to be doing fine,” he said.

During the official investigations, the transit worker is interviewed and asked about his or her actions at the time and the conditions of the work space.

The bus will be completely inspected once it is removed. Residents of the building have been relocated.