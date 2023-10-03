BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The search is on for a man who stabbed Ryan Carson. Carson dedicated his life to fighting for social justice. The 32-year-old was waiting on a bus with his girlfriend when police said he was brutally attacked.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed an unidentified man, who police describe as emotionally disturbed, stabbing Carson several times.

It happened early Monday morning at the intersection of Malcolm, X Blvd. and Lafayette Ave. in Bedford Stuyvesant. Carson and his girlfriend were on their way home from a wedding.

Carson was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His roommates said it could have happened to anyone at any time.

In a state New York Public Interest Research Group said,

“Ryan was a beloved staffer, colleague and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment.”

In a GoFundMe video, Carson was raising awareness for overdose prevention.

Something his roommates said was another passion of his.

“He did a campaign where he walked from this stoop here in Brooklyn to Buffalo,” a roommate told PIX11 News. “He completely dedicated his life to other people.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).