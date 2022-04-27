(Credit: NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Surveillance video from a Brooklyn convenience store shows nine suspects picking their way through products on April 20. Ultimately, police said Wednesday, they made off with more than $3,000 worth of goods.

The group of suspects entered the 9th Street convenience store at about 6:40 p.m., police said. While inside, they took $1,300 from a register. They also stole other items from the store, including $2,300 worth of vape products.

The individuals fled after the illicit shopping spree, police said. No arrests have been made.

