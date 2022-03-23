(Credit: NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver followed a teenage girl with his SUV Sunday afternoon as she walked down a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girl was pushing a laundry cart down Pitkin Avenue when the dark-colored vehicle started following her. Eventually, the SUV stopped and the driver got out to approach the girl; surveillance video shows the incident. Police said he tried to grab the cart multiple times, while asking the victim several times to come with him.

The girl was able to flee to safety, police said. The man fled to his car afterward, driving it away down Pitkin Avenue.

