(Credit: NYPD)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects walked ran into a Coney Island apartment building Monday night. One of those suspects shot the teen once inside, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened inside of a residence near West 24th Street and Surf Avenue at about 7:04 p.m. Police said the victim was approached by the two strangers, at which point one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the foot.

The two suspects fled after the attack. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).