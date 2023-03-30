EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shooter opened fire on a busy East Flatbush street in broad daylight, police said, releasing images of the suspect in an appeal for tips.

Shots rang out around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the shooter took aim at a person on Church Avenue near East 98th Street, according to authorities.

The shooter fired multiple rounds but didn’t hit anyone, despite their apparent target walking near other people, officials said.

The suspect fled west along Church Avenue and remains at large, police said.

Investigators on Wednesday released a surveillance video of the shooter, gun in hand, as well as a still image of the suspect wearing a red hoodie, a black vest, blue jeans, and red and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).