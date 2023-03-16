BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released surveillance video showing a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy opening fire on a Brownsville street, asking that anybody with information come forward.

The footage shows the man exiting a business and milling around on the street outside, then pulling out a handgun and opening fire.

Graig Bassett was walking with a group of other people along Saratoga Avenue near Prospect Place around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot in the chest, according to authorities.

First responders rushed Bassett, who lived less than a block from the scene, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens or 20s, and is described as having a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a facemask, a jacket, a hoodie, and Nike sneakers, all of them black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).