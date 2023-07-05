BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two NYPD officers jumped into action to rescue a man who suffered a medical episode and fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The subway rescue happened at the Utica Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:30 p.m. on July 3, according to the NYPD.

NYPD officers Baez (left) and Hall (right)

A person told two police officers patrolling the station that a man on the platform “appeared sick.” The officers ran over and found the 68-year-old man unresponsive on the tracks.

Body camera video showed the officers jump down onto the tracks and help lift the man back onto the platform. The officers aided the man until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The NYPD later praised the actions of the officers for putting themselves in the way of potential harm to save the man.

“When a male fell into the train tracks after having a medical episode, without hesitation Officers Baez and Hall jumped into the train tracks, placing themselves in a perilous situation, lifted the unresponsive adult over tracks onto the platform to safety,” a tweet from the NYPD’s 81st Precinct said.