BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – NYPD officers patrolling a Brooklyn subway station jumped into action and saved a man who fell onto the tracks on Tuesday, video of the incident shows.

The NYPD released a body camera recording that captured the dramatic rescue. The 50-year-old man was standing on an A train platform at the Grant Avenue station just after 4 p.m. when he fell onto the tracks, police said.

Officers from the 75 Precinct saw the man fall and rushed over to help him back onto the platform, the bodycam video shows. The two officers quickly grabbed the man’s arms and hoisted him to safety, the video shows.

“They immediately jumped into action, pulling the man to safety,” the NYPD’s 75 Precinct tweeted on Tuesday. “Saving a fellow New Yorker — Truly NY’s Finest!”

The man was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as stable.