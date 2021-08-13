Surveillance image of two men who shot into a parked car, wounding two people, on a Brooklyn street on Aug. 5, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Shocking video released by the NYPD on Thursday shows the moment two men shot into a parked car, wounding two people inside, authorities said.

Police said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 5 as the victims, a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old, were sitting inside a parked Honda Civic on Williams Avenue, near East New York Ave in the Cypress Hills area.

Surveillance video shows the two unidentified men casually walk up to the vehicle.

They both take out guns and fire multiple rounds into the car before running off.

Both victims were struck in the hip by the gunfire that shattered the car’s windows, police said.

The wounded men traveled by private means to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The NYPD released video of the shooting in hopes the public could help identify them or provide any helpful information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).