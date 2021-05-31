Video: Man tries to lure 2 children into car with candy in Brooklyn, police say

Police are looking for the driver of this car in connection with an attempted luring of two children in Brooklyn on May 29, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — A man was caught on video trying to lure two small children into his vehicle in Brooklyn by offering them candy, police said Monday.

The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday outside the victims’ home in Manhattan Beach, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 5-year-old and 7-year-old boys were in front of their home when the suspect pulled up in a red vehicle and offered them candy to get inside the car.

The father of the children was nearby and when he walked toward the vehicle, the suspect took off, police said.

The NYPD on Monday released video and photos of the attempted luring, which show the suspect offering something as he speaks to someone not in the camera’s view.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).