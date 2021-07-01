Surveillance images of a man police say tackled a woman to the ground and groped her on a Williamsburg street in Brooklyn on Monday, June 28, 2021. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police released shocking video Thursday of a man tackling a woman to the ground and groping her on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The NYPD said it happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday as the woman, 35, was on a walk in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

She was walking southbound on Morgan Avenue when she noticed the unidentified man following her, police said. She turned to head westbound on Stagg Street and the strange man continued to follow her, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the man then run and jump on the woman, tackling her to the ground from behind and forcing her onto the ground.

He held her down, reached into her shorts and forcibly grabbed her buttocks, authorities said.

Warning: Some readers may find the video below disturbing.

The attacker then fled the scene, running eastbound on Stagg Street, police said.

The victim was not physically hurt and refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The NYPD released video of the incident and the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Police described the man as standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).